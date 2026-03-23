Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in West Park, Broward Sheriff's Office says

An investigation is underway in West Park after the Broward Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Barry Road and West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a woman lying in the middle of the road. Paramedics with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue rushed the woman to Memorial Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Traffic Homicide Unit responded to investigate, and said they were still searching for the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).