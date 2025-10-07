West Palm Beach police officer shot while responding to altercation call, officials say

West Palm Beach police officer injured in shootout with suspect

West Palm Beach police officer injured in shootout with suspect

West Palm Beach police officer injured in shootout with suspect

A West Palm Beach police officer was injured early Tuesday morning after gunfire erupted while responding to an altercation call, officials said.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, at about 2 a.m., officers were called to a reported fight in the 300 block of Baker Drive. When officers arrived, shots were fired at them, and they immediately returned fire.

One officer was struck during the exchange and was transported to the hospital.

Officials have not released the officer's name or condition, but said they are stable.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.