Watch CBS News
Local News

West Palm Beach officer dies in single-car crash in Boynton Beach

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

WEST PALM BEACH - An early morning crash has claimed the life of a police officer from West Palm Beach Friday. 

According to police, the crash happened in Boynton Beach, around 2:30 a.m.

The impact caused the police cruiser to burst into flames.

Unfotunately, the officer, who was not immediately identified, did not survive.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 5:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.