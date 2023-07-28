West Palm Beach officer dies in single-car crash in Boynton Beach

WEST PALM BEACH - An early morning crash has claimed the life of a police officer from West Palm Beach Friday.

According to police, the crash happened in Boynton Beach, around 2:30 a.m.

The impact caused the police cruiser to burst into flames.

Unfotunately, the officer, who was not immediately identified, did not survive.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.