Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski marks start of Lent with Ash Wednesday Mass

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski presided over Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church Wednesday afternoon, launching the Lenten season for South Florida Catholics with a call to penance and reflection.

The service, held at the church on Northeast 2nd Street, marked the beginning of the 40-day period of preparation leading to Easter Sunday.

The Mass adhered to the traditional observance of Ash Wednesday, which includes abstinence from meat for Catholics over 14 and fasting for adults aged 18-59.

Ashes were distributed at all Catholic churches in South Florida, the nation and around the world.

The ashes, symbolizing mortality and repentance, were created from the burning of palm branches collected from parishes across the Archdiocese of Miami on Tuesday.

The Lenten season, a time for prayer, fasting and almsgiving, culminates with the Easter Triduum, beginning with the Mass of the Last Supper on Holy Thursday, followed by Good Friday services and the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday.