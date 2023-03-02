Watch CBS News
Weather: Hot, dry conditions continue in South Florida

Forecast for Thursday, 3/2/23
MIAMI -- It will be another day of warm, dry weather in South Florida ahead of a weekend front expected to bring some cooler air to the region.

Meteorologist Dave Warren said the temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s.

"There are no showers in the forecast just more heat," he said, adding that the peak heat of the day will occur around noon Thursday.

The weather is expected to change on Friday, which will be slightly cooler and breezy, Warren said.

A front expected to arrive in the area for the weekend will increase the chances for rain by the end of the weekend, Warren said.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 6:41 AM

