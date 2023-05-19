'We want justice,' Pembroke Pines police search for person who hurt Maverick

'We want justice,' Pembroke Pines police search for person who hurt Maverick

PEMBROKE PINES - This isn't something any living creature should have to endure.

"We want justice for Maverick, for sure," said Angela Goodwin, founder of Pooches in Pines.

Three-month-old Maverick was rescued on Monday, after a Good Samaritan found him limping in an abandoned lot in Pembroke Pines.

The puppy was in horrific condition and abuse was apparent.

"The vet basically said that he had hard blunt force trauma, that his injuries were a couple days old, and that some of his injuries really, really infected, like deep down to the bone, the tissue was necrotic, so it was dying," said Goodwin.

After examining Maverick, the vet decided amputation was the best option.

So, Thursday, the puppy went into surgery, and one of his legs was removed.

Rescuers say Maverick is a tough little guy, in fact, that's how he got his name.

"We thought Maverick we great, cause you know, like from Top Gun and he's a fighter, so we thought that was a very appropriate name," said Goodwin.

Now, Pembroke Pines police are searching for the person who abused Maverick and left him for dead.

"I'm a retired officer so for us, we want to find out who did this to him. Even though it's an animal, doesn't make it any less of a crime," said Goodwin.

Sweet, gentle Maverick is recovering after his surgery, and those involved in his rescue are hoping he'll find his fur-ever home.

Police are asking anyone who has information about what happened to Maverick to please come forward — you can remain anonymous.

If you're interested in donating towards Maverick's recovery, click here and scroll down to "Saving Maverick."