Watching history: Miami students say Kamala Harris' nomination changed their lives

MIAMI — Vice President Kamala Harris' historic nomination is inspiring students in South Florida.

Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to accept a nomination for president. For students at Miami Carol City High School, seeing history is proving hopeful.

"It really makes me feel empowered that women are able to do things just like her, being able to run as a candidate and being able to be chosen like that," said junior Bellami Monge.

"It gives me a chance to see like I can do more like I can be more and it gives me, it gives me strength, really seeing what she does and seeing how she said she's for the people and she's for everyone and it gives me a chance," added senior Olivyah Antoine.

The students watched Harris accept the Democratic nomination for President of the United States on Thursday night.

None of them will be eligible to vote this November but they said it doesn't matter — seeing their reflection and representation make history has changed their lives.

"Have you ever been watching TV and seeing something and say, 'Well, I would like to do it'?" Antoine said. "Well, for me it's given me a chance to be like I can do this, like I can be more."

"It tells me that I could be what a man is because most of the people that's in that field are men in their suits with their suitcases," said Tyeisha Pierre-Louis, who turns 18 just days after the election. "And I could be the same person just like them on the same level and not just an assistant or a secretary for them, but I could be them."

Ericka Gainor, who teaches American History, AP Psychology, AP Seminar and AP Research, said students in her class are getting to learn, live and see history in real-time.

"The students hear about divisiveness, the country almost being torn apart.," she said. "The struggles that minorities went through to gain rights. So seeing Kamala Harris after almost 150 years, they see hope."

Despite the outcome in November, history has already been made for these students and their teacher said she's teaching them to always believe because this is still America where dreams do come true.

"If Trump wins, we are still the United States of America," Gainor said. "We are still a strong country. Our constitution still stands."