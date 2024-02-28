High speed police chase ends at Miami International Airport

High speed police chase came to an end at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - A high speed chase on the streets came to an end at Miami International Airport.

Chopper4 over the chase spotted the driver of a Chevy Tahoe weaving in and out of traffic on streets of Miami, near N Miami Avenue. He then got on southbound 1-95 at NW 62nd Street, near Miami Edison Senior High School.

He made his way to State Road 112, the Airport Expressway, and headed west. He then got off at LeJeune Road and drove into the departure area of Miami International Airport.

There he stopped. Two officers approached the Tahoe and pulled the driver, who had his hands up, out of the driver's seat. He was then placed into handcuffs and taken into custody.

Police have not said what led up to the chase or what charges the man will be facing.

