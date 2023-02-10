Miami FC, CBS Miami forge new partnership agreement

MIAMI -- The Miami Football Club announced today a major local broadcast TV deal with CBS Miami, which brings professional soccer back to local Miami TV in 2023. The new partnership was revealed today as the USL Championship squad prepares for its season home opener on March 11th vs FC Tulsa at FIU Stadium in Miami.

Miami FC and CBS Miami/TV 33 have signed a new partnership agreemtn. CBS Miami

CBS Miami, home of the Miami Dolphins, will now add Miami FC to its sports lineup that includes the majority of Miami FC home and away matches to be aired on TV33 (WBFS) as well as simulcast streaming on CBSMiami.com.

"We are incredibly excited to begin this new journey with CBS Miami in 2023," said Miami FC CEO Michael Williamson. "South Florida is blessed to have two professional soccer teams in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale area, and as a professional club representing the local Miami community we could not be more proud to partner with an organization like CBS Miami who values outreach to its local Miami residents. As this city prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup we are honored to provide professional soccer entertainment on local Miami TV, and continue to grow the game in our 305 community."

The club and station also announced its new broadcast team tasked with giving fans in-game analysis all season long. The team includes color commentator Ricky Lopez-Espin, play-by-play commentator David Gascon and sideline reporter and digital host Lauren Markwith.

Ricky Lopez-Espin , a Miami native got his start in soccer in the 305 at the local YMCA eventually going as far as representing the U-23 U.S. National Team and being drafted by Real Salt Lake of MLS. Since his retirement from professional soccer in 2021, Ricky has quickly risen in his broadcasting career providing unique insight to the game as a former player.

, a Miami native got his start in soccer in the 305 at the local YMCA eventually going as far as representing the U-23 U.S. National Team and being drafted by Real Salt Lake of MLS. Since his retirement from professional soccer in 2021, Ricky has quickly risen in his broadcasting career providing unique insight to the game as a former player. David Gascon has found a new home in Miami and Miami FC while bringing versatility as an experienced play-by-play commentator that has covered multiple sports across multiple platforms including Fox Sports, iHeart Radio and ESPN. His engaging personality and experience in catching the moment will be sure to keep Miami soccer fans glued to the action for all 90 minutes.

has found a new home in Miami and Miami FC while bringing versatility as an experienced play-by-play commentator that has covered multiple sports across multiple platforms including Fox Sports, iHeart Radio and ESPN. His engaging personality and experience in catching the moment will be sure to keep Miami soccer fans glued to the action for all 90 minutes. Miami FC CBS Miami Lauren Markwith is back home in Miami where she played her collegiate soccer career for the Miami Hurricanes. The former Guatemalan Women's National Team player's experience as a color commentator for the NWSL and ACC Network, as well as previous digital host duties for Inter Miami CF and The Washington Spirit is certain to give an incredible perspective down on the field and behind the scenes in 2023.



"CBS Miami is proud to partner with Miami FC to broadcast professional soccer programming to our South Florida community on TV33 and CBSMiami.com. More importantly, we value working with an organization that is also committed to celebrating and improving the quality of life in Miami," said CBS Miami President and General Manager Darryll Green.

The first broadcast of the year will kick off at 5pm March 11th on TV33 (WBFS) and streamed live on CBSMiami.com.

Tickets for Miami FC's Home Opener on March 11th at FIU Stadium are on sale now. To purchase, visit www.MiamiFC.com/tickets or call 844-MIAMIFC.

