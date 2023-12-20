Top South Florida High School Athletes Announce College Of Choice On Early Signing Day

MIAMI - It is the moment senior high school football players look forward to every single year. Wednesday begins the early signing period for some of the best local players who are signing their letters of intent to play next year at the universities and colleges of their choice.

Miami Central Senior High School player and Nat Moore Trophy finalist LeWayne McCoy announced he was signing with Florida State University.

At 11 a.m., another Nat Moore finalist, St. Thomas Aquinas High School's Jordan Lyle will make his decision.

And at noon, it will be Chaminade-Madonna Prep and the 2023 Nat Moore Trophy winner Jeremiah Smith along with finalist Joshisa JoJo Trader.