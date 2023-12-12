2023 Nat Moore Trophy: We ask our 4 finalists what makes them so talented

2023 Nat Moore Trophy: We ask our 4 finalists what makes them so talented

MIAMI - The four finalists are now sitting together here at Hard Rock Stadium.

We got Jordan Lyle, LaWayne McCoy, Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa JoJo Trader.

Cugno asks, "First of all, how much have you guys played together or with each other, show of hands?"

"You guys have all played against each other at some point, right? So, Jordan, I'll start with you. What's it like when you see other guys of this caliber, this talent lineup on the other side of the field against you?"

Jordan responds: "I see it as a blessing because, you know, I get to show off my talent and you know, enhance my skills against, you know, great players."

Cugno: "Yeah. Well, LaWayne, there was a game against Chaminade this year that was on national TV."

"There was a lot of big plays that all three of you all had, but I know you're probably going to college as a wide receiver. Correct. But man that hit at the beginning of the game. Yeah, there you go. You know, you're smiling. You're smiling. What was it like playing both sides of the ball? Did you enjoy that? Or do you think you'll miss it at the next level?"

LaWayne: "I definitely enjoy playing both sides of the ball against Chaminade, you know, just you know, just to make plays and just for my name to rings bells that night."

Cugno: "Jeremiah, obviously, you've made a ton of plays in your career. You had a one-hand catch. You both had one-handed catches in that game. You're one one-handed catch. Literally, our producer makes fun of me because I jumped out of my chair. I was like, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, slow down."

"We need to see when you see that replay. You've been one of the more sought-after recruits in the country this year. How have you handled some of that pressure??

Jeremiah: "Man I handle it. Well, I mean, I don't let a lot of that stuff get to my head because you know can't get too big-headed. So you have to stay a straight path and let the outside noise you get to."

Cugno: "JoJo, you've made big plays in big games. You have a ton of hardware yourself. Obviously looking for a little bit more. What is it about the big stage of bright lights that brings the best out of you?"

JoJo: "I just feel like for the big state I feel like I played the best and stuff like that. The best of me on the biggest day."

Cugno: "You looking forward to that on the next level?"

"Yes."

"Is that what you tell? You know, college coaches like hey, when the lights come on? So does JoJo. Of course."

Cugno: "Chaminade has got one of these in their trophy case. Central's got one too. St. Thomas Aquinas you guys got plenty of trophies in your in your cases, as well."

"We'll see if this one's coming home with you guys. Thank you guys so much been a pleasure getting to know you guys this evening. Don't forget to join us on December 19, CBSMiami.com and TV 33 to find out who will win the 2023 Nat Moore Trophy."

You can go ahead and vote for one of our four finalists now at NatMooretrophy.com.