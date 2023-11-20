Nat Moore Trophy Finalist: Jordan Lyle, St. Thomas Aquinas High School running back

MIAMI - St. Thomas Aquinas High School running back Jordan Lyle has been selected as one of the finalists for this year's Nat Moore Trophy.

"I'm trying to leave a pretty big legacy. I want to be known as the greatest running back to come out of there. I think I'm building up a decent legacy right now," said Lyle.

Lyle is just one of four standout South Florida football players to make the final cut and the competition is tight.

"Some serious heat, they're all great guys, I've known them all since I was younger. They know their linemen and that's what makes the game go so fast here and that's why it's easy to transfer this to the next level," said Lyle.

Lyle has been highly recruited by some top football schools and will easily adjust to that next level with his route techniques and all the work he puts in.

"I feel like I was blessed with ability but my hard work ethic can't be matched sometimes and that's what I try to instill in the younger guys too," he said.

Giving back to the younger kids and his family is what means the most to him. Come game day he's making big-time plays for them - not him.

"Really knowing my teammates are proud. I like seeing my linemen smile, my receivers smile, and QB and coaches, I look into the stands and I see them and my brother happy. So I do it for the enjoyment of others and that's what gives me a rush," said Lyle.

And winning the trophy? Well, that would be quite the moment for Jordan Lyle.

"Oh it would mean the world, especially for my parents. I feel like they gave up a lot up for me and especially my brothers too. Their time and money. Especially my coaches too. To say hey all this hard work and you guys coaching me and spending time, it has some success," said Lyle.

The voting period to pick the winner runs through Nov. 30. >>>>(If you are on our mobile app, and do not see the poll above click here)

The winner will be announced live on Dec. 19 with a prime time special airing on WBFS/TV 33 and streaming on CBSMiami.com. You can watch a trophy preview show on Nov. 24 at 10 p.m. on CBS Miami.