Nat Moore Trophy Finalist: Joshisa Trader, Chaminade Madonna-Prep wide receiver

MIAMI - Joshisa Trader, the star wide receiver forChaminade-Madonna College Preparatory is set to play for the Miami Hurricanes after he graduates this year, hoping to bring a Nat Moore award trophy with him.

"I feel like a different person when I'm on the field… I am lowkey. Feel unstoppable, but I don't like to say it, I just like to be humble, but in my mind I say it," says Trader.

At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, the always humble Trader admitted he was surprised to find out he was one of the four Nat Moore Award finalists.

Even then, he's more than happy to be in the same group as some of the guys he grew up with, like LaWayne McCoy.

"He played on the same little league team as me, so you know it's the same thing as seeing my brother doing the same thing I do, we know where he came from and stuff like that. Seeing Jordan Lyle, I know he came from and stuff like that. So seeing him, seeing all my brothers and stuff here just makes me excited," Trader says.

Like a lot of these young men, Jojo has experienced the highest of highs, like bringing home state titles at *both Chaminade-Madonna and Miami Central, but at the end of the day, the 5-star UM commit says making the big plays are all about the people in his corner.

"It's a good feeling because you know that you got people that's supporting you and stuff like that. But when things go bad they might not support you but the real supporter will be when things go bad," Trader adds.

While he has other dreams of potentially entering the NFL's Hall of Fame one day, the senior is just excited to add Nat Moore Award finalist to an already growing list of accolades.

"I've been grinding since I was young so it's a little dream come true. Now the younger kids can look up to me and want to be in my shoes one day."

The voting period to pick the winner runs through Nov. 30. >>>>(If you are on our mobile app, and do not see the poll above click here)

The winner will be announced live on Dec. 19 with a prime time special airing on WBFS/TV 33 and streaming on CBSMiami.com. You can watch a trophy preview show on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. on CBS Miami.