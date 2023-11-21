Nat Moore Trophy Finalist: LeWayne McCoy, Miami Central High running back

MIAMI - Miami Central High School running back LeWayne McCoy has been selected as one of the finalists for this year's Nat Moore Trophy.

For McCoy, football has always felt a little like therapy.

"It just eases the mind, you know, of a kid. You know, just going out on the field, like when you're upset, you're going out on the field just to get something out. When it comes to a game even, like you know, you might know I was stressed all week and then Friday I get to let out all the anger," he said.

McCoy's love of the game is clear. It's perhaps why getting named a Nat Moore finalist means so much to him.

"My coach texted me, he gave me a text and he sent me like a long script and I was just looking at it. He said Nat Moore, Nat Moore nominee. And I was like wow. I was just, you know, shocked at first, but then I was like it's just deserving for me to be picked," he said.

The news comes as no real surprise, as McCoy not only plays on both sides of the ball, but plays every position well. The Miami Central star has caught the attention of many for playing offense and defense, he's already committed to Florida State University.

Although he can play both sides, he admits that he loves scoring touchdowns more than anything.

"There's nothing better than scoring touchdowns, you know, catching the ball, going deep. In South Florida, the most known lingo is Blur. So I just love hearing the Blur, you know," said McCoy.

In a world where the list of talented South Florida football players can oftentimes feel endless, McCoy's ability to stand out is very impressive.

"You could go anywhere in the state, but South Florida, I just feel like it's a different breed of football. Like the kids here, we breathe football, you know, that's all we know," he said. "South Florida players, you gotta have swag. It doesn't matter who is on the field, you always gotta know you're the best player on that field."

So what would it mean for McCoy to win the Nat Moore Award trophy this year?

"It would be a very deserving award for me. You know, it would mean a lot to me, my family, you know the legacy of Miami Central. For me to win this trophy it would be definitely one for the books," he said.

The voting period to pick the winner runs through Nov. 30. >>>>(If you are on our mobile app, and do not see the poll above click here)

The winner will be announced live on Dec. 19 with a prime time special airing on WBFS/TV 33 and streaming on CBSMiami.com. You can watch a trophy preview show on Nov. 24 at 10 p.m. on CBS Miami.