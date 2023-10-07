Watch live: Miami FC travels to Charleston for must-win game

MIAMI -- Miami FC is slated to play Saturday against Charleston Battery in a game that could cement the playoff rankings.

Miami is currently positioned in 8th place in the USL Championship table, and if the season ended today Miami would qualify for the playoffs.

However, with two matches left to play in the regular season, the club's fate still hangs in the balance.

With FC Tulsa and Detroit City FC both trailing Miami by a single-game margin, Miami cannot afford to settle for anything less than a victory against one of the most consistent teams in the division.

The last time Miami and Charleston met was on July 15, 2023.

The encounter ended in a 1-1 draw, a bitter pill for Miami to swallow as Charleston Battery managed to spoil their home victory in extra time. The result still lingers in the minds of Miami FC players and fans, serving as extra motivation for them to turn the tables in this crucial rematch.

One of the intriguing storylines for this match up involves Charleston Battery's defender, Mark Segbers. Segbers left Miami to join Charleston nearly two weeks ago, and this game will undoubtedly hold a familiar feel for him as he faces his former teammates. His inside knowledge of Miami's play style could play a pivotal role in Charleston's game plan, making him a player to watch closely.

One player to watch on the Miami side is the El Salvador international, Joaquín Rivas.

Rivas has been instrumental for Miami FC this season, leading the scoring column with 9 goals and 2 assists. His exceptional form has been a catalyst behind Miami FC's recent success, notably finding the back of the net three times in the last three matches.

Due to his remarkable ability to find dangerous spaces, Rivas has been a nightmare for opposing defenses. Riding the momentum of his recent performances, Rivas will be keen to extend his goal-scoring campaign this weekend.

ith Miami FC striving to secure their playoff berth and Charleston Battery aiming to close out a successful regular season, the stakes couldn't be higher.

