Lionel Messi holds first press conference since joining Inter Miami CF

MIAMI - Ahead of this weekend's Leagues Cup final, soccer superstar Lionel Messi held his first-ever press conference since joining Inter Miami CF on Thursday afternoon.

Messi walked into the press room wearing a black and pink team jacket while showing off his home jersey to reporters.

There were no prepared statements as reporters started asking questions as soon as he sat down.

"I came here with great happiness and it is a great surprise to get to this final," said Messi.

"It was a family decision to come here. We agreed with my wife and my kids."

"We love this city and love the treatment we have been receiving from the fans. They have made it easy for us."

On the level of competition he has faced so far, he said, "From day one, we thought this could be a good opportunity to set difficult objectives. We had to compete with Mexican teams that are very competitive."

"We are aiming high."

When he was asked about the fans, he said, "Since the beginning, we were received with love and closeness."

"I always had it in mind to be in the U.S."

On the question of how he is adapting, he said, "At first, it was a little difficult, with the heat and all, but now I feel comfortable, but we have to play."

When asked about the possibility of winning his 8th Ballon d'Or, he said, "For me, the more important accolades are the ones we receive as a team... like the World Cup."

"I feel happy to be here. This is a place where I wanted to be and that makes it easier."

When asked how it will feel to win the first title for the city, he said, "It would be incredible. Not just for me, but for the team and our followers."

Messi, 36, joined Miami less than a month ago and is now 90 minutes away from adding the Leagues Cup trophy to his already huge collection.

Inter Miami faces Nashville in the final of the summer tournament on Saturday.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored nine goals in six matches with his new team.

