+Warm & windy day, NEXT Weather Alert for evening due to potential for severe weather

MIAMI - A quiet and mild start across South Florida but later tonight a potent cold front will move in with the potential for strong to severe storms.

Potential for severe weather NEXT Weather

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert starting at 8 p.m. due to the potential for damaging gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a limited risk of severe weather.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. due to sustained wind of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. The blustery winds lead to dangerous beach and boating conditions. Gale warnings and small craft advisories have been issued for boaters. There is a high risk of rip currents and a high surf advisory for our beaches.

Water hazards NEXT Weather

We will be warm and windy in the afternoon with highs around 80 degrees. Forecast models have been persistent in showing the line of storms moving in around 11 p.m. through midnight and then quickly moving offshore.

Wednesday will be drier and cooler with low to mid-60s in the morning. Highs will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s with clouds around. Thursday the rain chance increases with the potential for scattered showers.

Warmer and breezy late week with highs in the low 80s and spotty showers. Another cold front sweeps in this weekend. It will be a bit cooler by Sunday.