Warm temperatures and storms are predicted for this 4th of July weekend in South Florida
The NEXT Weather Team is monitoring several rounds of rain for the Independence Day weekend in South Florida.
Friday Weather Conditions
Friday will begin with warm, dry conditions. "Feels like" temperatures will start in the upper 80s and low 90s before climbing to between 103 and 108 degrees in the afternoon. As peak heating occurs, scattered showers and storms are expected to develop across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. While not everyone will see rain, a 60% chance of showers is forecast between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Isolated heavy downpours and slow-moving storms could lead to localized flooding.
Saturday (Independence Day) Weather
Additional scattered showers and storms are expected on Independence Day. Light activity is possible in the Keys and south Miami-Dade County in the morning, with more widespread coverage developing across Miami-Dade and Broward counties during the afternoon and early evening. The current forecast indicates rain will end by 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., in time for holiday firework displays. Moderate heat risks will persist, with "feels like" temperatures potentially reaching 108 degrees.
Sunday and Next Week's Outlook
A 60% chance of showers and storms is expected again on Sunday. Rain chances are forecast to gradually decrease toward the middle of next week.
Beach and Boating
- Beachgoers should anticipate a very high UV index and a low risk of rip currents. No alerts are expected for boaters on Friday.