Warm temperatures and storms are predicted for this 4th of July weekend in South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is monitoring several rounds of rain for the Independence Day weekend in South Florida.

The holiday weekend forecast projected for July 3 to 5 2026 CBS News Miami

Friday Weather Conditions

Hourly forecast of rain chances and heat index for Friday, July 3, 2026 CBS News Miami

Friday will begin with warm, dry conditions. "Feels like" temperatures will start in the upper 80s and low 90s before climbing to between 103 and 108 degrees in the afternoon. As peak heating occurs, scattered showers and storms are expected to develop across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. While not everyone will see rain, a 60% chance of showers is forecast between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Isolated heavy downpours and slow-moving storms could lead to localized flooding.

Saturday (Independence Day) Weather

Additional scattered showers and storms are expected on Independence Day. Light activity is possible in the Keys and south Miami-Dade County in the morning, with more widespread coverage developing across Miami-Dade and Broward counties during the afternoon and early evening. The current forecast indicates rain will end by 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., in time for holiday firework displays. Moderate heat risks will persist, with "feels like" temperatures potentially reaching 108 degrees.

Saturday, July 4, 2026 forecast projected for the holiday CBS News Miami

Sunday and Next Week's Outlook

A 60% chance of showers and storms is expected again on Sunday. Rain chances are forecast to gradually decrease toward the middle of next week.

Beach and Boating

CBS News Miami