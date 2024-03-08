Watch CBS News
Warm Friday, scattered afternoon showers possible

By Lissette Gonzalez

Miami Weather for Friday 3/8/2024 5AM
MIAMI - Friday got off to a mild start with some patchy fog. A very warm afternoon ahead with highs in the mid-80s and the potential for a few showers.

Nice weekend NEXT Weather

It will be even warmer and breezy this weekend. Highs rise to the upper 80s on Saturday with mainly dry conditions. Record heat is possible on Sunday. The forecast high for Miami is 89 degrees which would tie the current record. Many areas will be near 90s degrees.

Spotty showers will be possible on Sunday before a cold front moves in to bring our temperatures back to normal. By early next week, lows will be in the upper 60s and highs around 80 degrees.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 7:38 AM EST

