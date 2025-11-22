Warm, dry weekend across South Florida, with conditions continuing into next week

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a warm, dry weekend across South Florida.

The few pop-up showers that rolled through Broward County on Saturday morning quickly dried out and will not return.

Temperatures will push to the low-to-mid 80s under sunny skies in the morning before cloud cover increases in the afternoon.

The next few days look exactly the same until Wednesday of next week. Moisture from the Gulf will cover South Florida starting on Wednesday and lasting through next weekend.

We'll have spotty storms throughout the day on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Rain chances spike on Saturday.