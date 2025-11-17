Watch CBS News
Man dies following wall collapse at Coconut Grove property, Miami police say

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is the managing editor for the South region at cbsnews.com
Sergio Candido,
Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas.
Briauna Brown

/ CBS Miami

A man was killed Monday morning after a wall collapsed at a property in Coconut Grove, according to Miami Police.

The collapse was reported just before 10:50 a.m. in the 2900 block of SW 22nd Avenue, police confirmed. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the collapse, but said the structure involved was a home that was under construction. 

Miami PD said additional information will be released as the investigation continues.  

