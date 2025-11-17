Man dies following wall collapse at Coconut Grove property, Miami police say

A man was killed Monday morning after a wall collapsed at a property in Coconut Grove, according to Miami Police.

The collapse was reported just before 10:50 a.m. in the 2900 block of SW 22nd Avenue, police confirmed. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the collapse, but said the structure involved was a home that was under construction.

Miami PD said additional information will be released as the investigation continues.