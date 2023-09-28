VP Kamala Harris speaks to FIU students during speech promoting democracy as 2024 election nears

MIAMI — Vice President Kamala Harris brought her "Fight for our Freedoms" college tour to Florida International University on Thursday, invoking a plea for democracy.

"A democracy is as strong as the willingness of its people to fight for it and we are prepared to do just that," she told an auditorium full of students.

Harris is trying to mobilize students by talking about reproductive rights, gun safety, climate change, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, and more issues that strategists say will resonate with younger voters.

Speaking about reproductive rights she said, "One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that government should not be telling her what to do with her body."

FIU President Kenneth Jessell pointed out students have incredible access to people who can make a difference in their lives.

"Today, you Panthers get to play an instrumental role in democracy by sharing some of your questions and concerns with one of our nation's top elected officials.

Students told CBS News Miami that it gives them a feeling of power to be able to meet and question politicians.

"I kind of feel like this can really make a difference in deciding whether or not they want to vote in the upcoming election based on what she says," said student Melanie Macias.

Many say they'd like have to a chance to question more candidates.

"I think we should get as much exposure as we should to both sides, student Mercy Deltoro said. "I think the more different perspectives there are, the more well rounded students at FIU will be.".