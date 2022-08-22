Voting in Tuesday's Primary? Here's what you need to know

MIAMI - As voters get ready to cast their ballots across South Florida on Tuesday for Florida's Primary, poll workers have been trained, the equipment has been tested, and polling places are ready to go.

Florida is a closed primary state and that means only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party's candidates.

The winners of the primaries head to a general election in November.

In Miami-Dade, 1,044 precincts will open at 7 a.m. as voters begin to cast their ballots.

Click here for a complete list of polling places in Miami-Dade.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters must go to their assigned voting location and bring a valid and current identification that contains a photo and their signature.

Election results will be available on the Elections Department homepage. Results will be available beginning at 7:15 p.m.

The first reporting will be early voting and vote-by-mail ballots received prior to Election Day, followed by Election Day precinct results.

Vote-by-mail ballots received on Election Day will be the final votes processed.

Voters that need to return their vote-by-mail ballot can still do so in one of the following ways:

In person - today, August 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., a voter may drop off their vote-by-mail ballot at:

Miami-Dade Elections Department, 2700 NW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33172

Stephen P. Clark Center Voter Information Center, 111 NW 1 St., Miami, FL 33128

In person - on Election Day, August 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. - A voter may only drop off their vote-by-mail ballot:

Miami-Dade Elections Department, 2700 NW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33172.

Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1 St., outside east entrance, Miami, FL 33128

Florida law does not allow a voter to turn in their vote-by-mail ballot at their assigned precinct on Election Day.

For more information, visit www.iamelectionready.org or call 311.

If you live in Miami-Dade, click here for important information you need to know. For Broward, https://www.browardvotes.gov/Election-Information/Municipal-Election-Informationclick here.