Voodoo Doughnut to open 1st Miami shop with grand celebration, community giveback

Voodoo Doughnut, the legendary Portland-based doughnut shop known for its creative flavors and cult following, is bringing its signature pink boxes to Miami for the very first time. The brand will open its 26th location at 2401 NW 2nd Ave., in the heart of Wynwood, on Thursday, Feb. 19th, with a festive ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 10:00 a.m.

To mark the grand opening, Voodoo Doughnut is planning a day packed with giveaways, exclusive treats, and community support. The first 200 guests will receive a free Fate & Fortune Doughnut, offering a chance to discover the elusive Pink Fortune Filling and win free doughnuts for a year. The first 26 customers to make a purchase will score a Voodoo Pink Gift Bag filled with merchandise and goodies, celebrating the new shop as the brand's 26th location.

In addition to welcoming doughnut fans, Voodoo Doughnut will donate 20% of opening day proceeds to NAMI Miami-Dade County, a nonprofit dedicated to mental health advocacy and support. The partnership continues with the debut of the Wynwood-exclusive Sublime Key Lime doughnut—a fan-chosen, limited-time flavor available through March 31st.

Each purchase of the Sublime Key Lime will further benefit NAMI Miami-Dade County.

"We're incredibly excited to open our first shop in Miami and become part of the Wynwood community," said Celise Ellis, VP of Operations at Voodoo Doughnut. "We're especially thrilled to partner with NAMI Miami-Dade and support the vital work they do for mental health across the area."

Susan Holtzman, President and CEO of NAMI Miami-Dade County, added, "Voodoo Doughnut's bold approach matches our own in providing education, support and advocacy for people living with mental health conditions and their loved ones. We look forward to joining Voodoo Doughnut in making a lasting impact in our community—and to eating Sublime Key Lime doughnuts!"

Home of the original Bacon Maple Bar, Voodoo Doughnut's Miami shop will offer more than 30 handcrafted varieties—including favorites like the Voodoo Doll, Grape Ape, Memphis Mafia, Oh Captain My Captain, and a range of vegan options. Known for its whimsical décor and creative spirit, the shop will also host nontraditional weddings, keeping with the brand's reputation for unique celebrations since its founding in 2003.

After opening day, the Miami location will operate "almost 24 hours" daily, from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m., providing locals and visitors a sweet escape at nearly any hour.