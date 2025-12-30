Volunteers help Miami's unhoused prepare for cold snap

As South Florida braces for a rare cold snap, community groups are stepping up efforts to help those living without a reliable shelter.

On Tuesday night, dozens of people lined up under the I-95 overpass in downtown Miami for hot coffee and soup, which was a welcome relief for some.

"It's amazing, especially the coffee," said Kevin Striplin, who is experiencing homelessness. "The hot brew feels good in the stomach, you know what I mean."

Nonprofit organizations like Hope for the Homeless conduct weekly outreach, providing food, clothing and toiletries. Volunteers said the mission is about more than meeting physical needs.

"It gives you clear perspective on what problems are," said John Reed, a volunteer. "You and I have circumstances. We can get through those. But when you don't have food on your plate or shelter over your head, that's a problem."

The effort is supported by St. Agatha Catholic Church, which helps funnel hundreds of sandwiches to people across South Florida each week. Founder Hector Gonzalez started the mission nearly three decades ago and credits volunteers for keeping it alive.

"Without St. Agatha, I would not be here. Without the,m there is no Hope for the Homeless," Gonzalez said. "It is incredible that they spend their time, their money and effort to do this."

Whether it's summer snacks or winter blankets, those living on the streets of Miami look forward to visits from volunteers in bright yellow shirts.

"Yes, they need the food. Yes, they need the soup," said volunteer Ernie Rodriguez. "But most of all is to reach out to them and to let them know that we are here because we love them and we want to give them the support."

Anyone interested in volunteering with Hope for the Homeless can reach out to St. Agatha Church.