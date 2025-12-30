Temperatures in South Florida to drop into the 40s New Year's Eve, New Year's Day

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking tumbling temperatures for South Florida as we close out 2025 and ring in the new year.

A cold front is currently moving through the area Tuesday morning and will cause temperatures to plummet by Wednesday morning.

Forecast low temperatures. CBS News Miami

Tuesday will start mild and mostly in the 60s.

There is 10% stray shower chance ahead of the front during the morning hours, but we'll clear up and dry out for the afternoon as highs only climb into the lower 70s.

The cold air tracker. CBS News Miami

Wind picks up throughout the day, leading to rougher marine conditions and small craft advisories in effect for the Atlantic beaches and the Keys.

Have your winter coats and sweaters ready for Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s!

The New Year's Eve forecast. CBS News Miami

Breezy conditions from the north will cause "feels like" temperatures to drop as low as the lower 40s for inland areas.

Expect afternoon highs on New Year's Eve to only climb into the mid-60s.

Keep your sweater nearby for any holiday celebrations as chilly conditions are expected for Wednesday evening.

Forecast high temperatures.

Cold conditions stick around for the beginning of 2026 as we'll wake up to temperatures in the mid-40s Thursday morning.

New Year's Day will feature afternoon highs well below average around 70.

Temperatures return to the upper 70s by the end of the upcoming weekend.