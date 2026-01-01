Video shows truck barreling out of control, slamming into South Florida home

A South Florida family is without a place to stay after a truck went out of control and slammed into their home, leaving a massive hole in one of the walls on New Year's Day.

Margate police said officers and members of the Margate Fire Department responded to reports of the crash in the area of Northwest 66th Avenue and 8th Court on Thursday afternoon.

CBS News Miami spoke with the homeowner who said her family was insider the building when the incident occurred.

"We were all in the living room having a lazy day, and the house shook," Jodi Fountain-Spilotras said. "Nobody knew what was happening. I was there with my wife, and my two little kids. And everything just shook."

She said that after the incident occurred, she grabbed her children and fled the home.

"You could smell the gas," she said. "It was so bad."

Officials said no injuries were reported, but the truck did hit a gas line after it hit the home.

Video shows the moment of impact

Ring video showed the moment the truck was barreling towards the home on Thursday.

The truck is seen driving down the street before it suddenly turns and slams into the side of the home.

The homeowner told CBS News Miami that the home has since been condemned. They will now need to find another place to stay until repairs are made.