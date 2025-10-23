Video shows suspect in theft of $14,000 camera equipment taken from disabled veteran in South Miami, police say

A disabled veteran and photographer is asking for the public's help after a video shows a man breaking into his car and stealing nearly $14,000 worth of camera gear and personal items outside a South Miami restaurant earlier this month.

Police believe the same suspect may be responsible for multiple burglaries in the area.

Disabled veteran targeted in quick theft

Photographer Carlos Salazar said the theft happened just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, when he and his girlfriend stopped to eat at a restaurant on U.S. 1 near Southwest 73rd Street.

"I was very, very mad at the time," Salazar said.

The thief broke into Salazar's black Alfa Romeo and took his suitcase, laptop, and camera equipment—items that Salazar said took years to acquire.

"Basically, all my equipment. I paid for it for years; like, my camera equipment alone was $5K, and I lost it all in one day," he said. "When I lost all my lenses, it's frustrating."

Salazar said it took less than three minutes for the thief to strike, and he admits his car doors were unlocked.

"From now on that will never happen again," he said.

Police believe suspect followed victim from airport

Lead detective Jackie Del Sol of the South Miami Police Department said surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of a black 2019 Land Rover.

Salazar had just returned to Miami on a flight from New York, and Del Sol believes the suspect may have followed him.

"It seems as if he might have been followed by the subject because once the subject entered the parking lot, he went right to where the victim's vehicle was and parked adjacent to his vehicle and went to his vehicle specifically," Del Sol said.

Suspect description and distinctive clues

Del Sol said investigators believe the man, who appears to be in his early 30s, has struck before.

"He knew exactly once he exited his vehicle to look around and see if he had seen some cameras," she said. "He's going to be wearing a t-shirt with the name Scarface on the back. He has a tattoo on his left arm."

In a strange twist, Del Sol added that the suspect locked Salazar's car after the burglary.

Police also said the suspect had a beard and was wearing glasses.

Victim pleads for help recovering stolen gear

Salazar, who said he did not have insurance for the stolen equipment, is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"I would like to say I would appreciate anyone's help if you can give information, anything, because it really makes a big struggle in my life because I have no equipment," he said.

Police seek tips, offer reward

Detective Del Sol said the suspect may have been driving a vehicle with a New Jersey license plate and was wearing a gold watch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.