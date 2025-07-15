Video shows shocking moment when small plane crashes in Pembroke Pines

The shocking moment when a small plane crashed in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood on Sunday was caught on camera.

Video from a resident's surveillance camera shows the plane crashing into a tree in front of a home on SW 14 Street near SW 68 Boulevard, about a mile east of North Perry Airport, just after 8 p.m.

The four people onboard were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital and are expected to be okay. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue told CBS Miami's news partner the Miami Herald that a 45-year-old, 50-year-old and14-year-old have minor injuries and a 16-year-old had potentially life threatening injuries.

Neighbors rush to the rescue

Neighbors, including an off-duty first responder, jumped into action immediately. They ran to the plane to break the glass and pull the family of four out of the plane while using a fire extinguisher and hose to put out a fire.

"He came with an axe, breaking the windows. So, we took the father out first, the two daughters peeked their heads out of the seat, and we had to break the bottom half of the cockpit because the mom was on the bottom, trapped in. The neighbor from across the street had a fire extinguisher trying to put the fire out. My neighbor where the plane actually crashed, he had a water hose and was hosing the plane down," neighbor Eddy Crispin said.

Tower lost contact with pilot

According to FlightAware, the flight originated in the Dominican Republic. It then went to the Turks and Caicos before coming to South Florida.

According to radio traffic, the last time the tower had contact with the plane's pilot was when it was 8 miles out from the airport.

When the pilot didn't respond to calls, another plane reported to the tower that it had crashed.

Not the first time this has happened

In 2022, a small plane that had taken off from the airport crashed into a home in Miramar while a mother and her 2-year-old son were inside. The pilot and an aviation student on board were killed, according to the Miami Herald.py

On March 15, 2021, 4-year-old Taylor Bishop was riding in the backseat of his mother's car when a plane crashed into it. Miraculously, she survived but he lost his life. A section of SW 72 Avenue near 13 Street was renamed in his honor.

In 2020, there were three incidents.

On May 12, abd aviation student was killed and a flight instructor was injured when their crashed into the Miramar Commons shopping center.

In November, a pilot was killed when he had engine trouble shortly after takeoff from North Perry Airport, according to the Miami Herald. The following month one person was hurt in a crash after a plane had just taken off from the airport.

Pembroke Pines mayor wants action

Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo said something needs to be done.

"These residents are constantly fearing that in the middle of the night some plane is going to knock into their homes or create a problem on the main road," he said.

Broward's aviation department said for the past 25 years it has earned a perfect score in the "annual comprehensive Safety Inspection" conducted by the state.