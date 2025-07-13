Watch CBS News
4 hospitalized but safe after small plane crashes in Pembroke Pines neighborhood, officials say

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

Four people are considered safe but were hospitalized with minor injuries after a small plane crash in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood on Sunday evening, police said.

According to a social media post from Pembroke Pines Police, officers are assisting with efforts regarding the plane crash in the area of Southwest 14th Street and 68th Boulevard, just west of North Perry Airport. According to a public information officer for North Perry Airport, the plane is "based out" of the airport, but it is unclear whether the aircraft originated from there.

One pilot and three passengers are all safely out of the plane, police said.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that all four on board were taken to Memorial Hospital, with one patient labeled as Trauma Level 1 and the other three deemed Trauma Level 2. Pembroke Pines Police said in a later social media update that the plane occupants sustained only minor injuries.

Officers have closed off Southwest 14th Street between 72nd and 66th Avenues to investigate the crash.

CBS News Miami has a crew heading to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

