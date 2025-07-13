4 hospitalized but safe after small plane crashes in Pembroke Pines neighborhood, officials say

Four people are considered safe but were hospitalized with minor injuries after a small plane crash in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood on Sunday evening, police said.

According to a social media post from Pembroke Pines Police, officers are assisting with efforts regarding the plane crash in the area of Southwest 14th Street and 68th Boulevard, just west of North Perry Airport. According to a public information officer for North Perry Airport, the plane is "based out" of the airport, but it is unclear whether the aircraft originated from there.

One pilot and three passengers are all safely out of the plane, police said.

UPDATE: The plane occupants have minor injuries only.



SW 14th Street between SW 68 Boulevard & SW 69 Avenue is being closed down. All other roadways through the area are unaffected. — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 14, 2025

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that all four on board were taken to Memorial Hospital, with one patient labeled as Trauma Level 1 and the other three deemed Trauma Level 2. Pembroke Pines Police said in a later social media update that the plane occupants sustained only minor injuries.

Officers have closed off Southwest 14th Street between 72nd and 66th Avenues to investigate the crash.

CBS News Miami has a crew heading to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.