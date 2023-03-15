Video shows officers saving child's life after car ends up in SW canal

MIAMI - On Tuesday, the Miami-Dade Police Department released a video on social media of how their officers saved the life of a 3-year-old child.

It happened on February 27th, as the call came in about a child in danger after somehow a car ended up submerged in a canal in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 232nd Street.

Despite heroic efforts by good Samaritans, the driver was unable to get his son out of the car seat.

"As a father when you hear a child is underwater in a vehicle and their parent can't get them out the first emotion that clicks into your head is go," said one officer.

"I couldn't see through the water, so I had to come back up a couple of times and had to use touch to figure out what was inside the vehicle."

Luckily the car seat broke off and the child was able to pop up to the top of the car.

Officers say that after numerous chest compressions, the child began to breathe again.