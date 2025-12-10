Dramatic video shows plane hitting car on Florida highway during emergency landing

An intense video shows the moment a small plane slammed into a vehicle during an emergency landing on a Florida highway.

The incident took place Monday evening on Interstate 95 in Brevard County.

The driver, who was identified as a 57-year-old woman from Melbourne, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The pilot and the passenger on the twin engine plane were not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led up to the incident.

In addition, the Florida Highway Patrol is also investigating because the plane crashed into a vehicle.