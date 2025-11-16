Witness video shows moments leading up to, during shooting involving teens in Miami

New video shows the terrifying moments when shots rang out in a Miami neighborhood on Saturday evening, injuring two teenagers.

A witness sent CBS News Miami cell phone video of a fight breaking out on Third Street before you hear what appear to be gunshots.

"When they started fighting, the group started getting in a small circle and one of them started shooting," the witness told CBS News Miami.

Thirty seconds later, another is heard as the crowd starts to disperse; 13 seconds after that, someone appears to shoot at the ground.

"Kind of messed up [that] they were acting like this in front of children," the witness said.

This witness, who took this video, didn't want his name or face shown. He told CBS News Miami he heard at least five gunshots, but didn't drive off right away.

"I was just curious — just wanted to see how it played out," the witness said.

Miami Police said a 17-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, and they later found out a 16-year-old appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. Police haven't said why or how they were shot.

"To act that way in daylight, it's pretty crazy," the witness said.

Edwin Medina walks his dog along here almost every morning. He doesn't know why something like this would happen near a school and a park.

"This park is always very busy for the parents and their kids," Medina said. "Early hours of the day, there was a shooting? Yeah, it was surprising."

CBS News Miami's cameras were there as police put someone in handcuffs. However, Miami Police have not said yet if anyone has been charged.