17-year-old girl found shot in the shoulder, Miami Police say; 16-year-old possibly grazed by bullet

A shooting investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder in Miami on Saturday evening, police said.

Around 5:40 p.m., the City of Miami Police received ShotSpotter alerts at 342 SW 7th Ave. However, when officers arrived, nobody was found. Afterward, Miami Police received a call about a 17-year-old girl in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue between 27th and 28th Streets, who was shot once in the shoulder and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue in stable condition.

According to Miami Police, the teenager was shot at the location where the ShotSpotter alerts came from before she left the area and called police at the Northwest 11th Avenue location.

Miami Police told CBS News Miami that another person, who they identified as a 16-year-old, was possibly grazed by a bullet at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation continues, Miami Police said; however, when CBS News Miami's crew went to the second scene, a person was seen getting handcuffed and taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.