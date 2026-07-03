Video shows moment when lightning strike causes tree to fall onto moving Range Rover in North Miami

One person was rushed to a South Florida trauma center after lightning struck a tree causing it to fall on top of a moving Range Rover on Friday morning, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The incident took place in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northeast 125th Street around 11:30 a.m.

A Range Rover was damaged when lightning struck a tree in North Miami causing it to fall onto the moving vehicle on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Surveillance video captured the moment when the lightning hit the tree, causing a loud boom with shards of wood flying through the air. Moments later the tree falls and lands on top of the white Range Rover just as it was passing under it.

"If you look close into that video, it's like a mini explosion by the tree, yeah, which caused it to call down," said Leonce Luma.

A tree fell onto a moving Range Rover in North Miami on Friday after it was struck by lightning.

Luma lives across the street from where the incident took place. He said he was stunned when he saw what his surveillance camera caught, watching the tree fall on top of the Range Rover.

"Something struck that tree, and then you can see just rubble come down and just pieces of wood, and it literally was like perfect timing," Luma said. "Unfortunately, the car literally passed under that tree, as it was falling in, and you can see the aftermath. It's kind of crazy right now."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they transported one person to a trauma center to be treated for injuries. The victim's condition is unknown.

Meanwhile Luma's dad was home when this happened, initially unsure of what happened.

"My pops was like, bro, like the moment the tree fell, he heard the bang, he thought something blew up inside the house. So he's running around trying to figure out. It took him a few minutes to realize that, you know, this was occurring."