Disturbing cellphone video captures violent brawl at South Miami Senior High School

CBS News Miami obtained an exclusive cell phone video that showed a violent brawl from Friday morning outside South Miami Senior High School.

The video may be difficult for some people to watch as the 25-second clip taken by a CBS News Miami viewer shows a brutal attack that the school system said happened Friday morning, which showed two students on top of two other students and pummeling them with their fists as they are on the ground.

"Call someone," a voice on the video is heard saying.

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman called this an unusual incident and said no one was seriously injured. She said it is not known what prompted this brawl. CBS News Miami blurred their faces because they are minors.

Crista Carraway, the mother of a ninth-grade student at the school, said she has safety concerns.

"I don't think it's right. I think something should be done about it," she said. "Kids in this society nowadays are becoming very cruel and mean. I think something needs to be done, and I think kids should be taking responsibility for that and possibly arrested. It is not right to do that. There should be accountability for it, and parents should be notified."

"I just think it's horrible," said daughter Micah, after her mother gave CBS News Miami permission to speak with her. "I hope the person pays for what they did. And I hope the victims are okay."

The school district's spokeswoman said that they were aware of the cell phone video and said that school administrators and school police responded swiftly to address the situation, and said the students involved are being disciplined following the student code of conduct.

"At Miami-Dade County public schools, the safety and well-being of all students remains our highest priority," the spokeswoman said. "The District is committed to promoting the values of restraint, respect and the responsible use of social media. We ask that parents reinforce those principles at home."