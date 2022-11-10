Watch CBS News
Local News

Veterans Day 2022: What's open & what's closed

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI – Friday is Veterans Day, a day when America honors those who have served in the U.S. military.

It is a federal holiday, which means government institutions are closed, but many retail stores, grocery stores, and restaurants will remain open.

gettyimages-496715030.jpg
Veterans Day 2022: What's open & what's closed (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If you are a veteran, click here to see events happening in South Florida for Veterans Day 2022. 

Here is what's open and closed for the holiday:

• Federal and state offices: Closed

• Miami-Dade and Broward county offices: Closed

• Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed

• Public schools: Closed

• Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed

• Post offices: Closed

• Stock markets: Open

• Banks: Most Closed

• Tri-Rail: Normal schedule

• Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Normal schedule

• Garbage collection: Normal schedule

• Malls: Open

• Stores and Restaurants: Open (Limited hours)

• National Parks: Open (Offer free entrance)  

First published on November 10, 2022 / 3:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.