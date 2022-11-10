Veterans Day 2022: Here's how to celebrate

Miami (CBS) - On November 11, Veterans Day is celebrated annually by thanking those who have served in the US military. To make the day extra special for veterans, South Florida has many events where you can show your support this Friday.

See events below:

The City of Miami expressed gratitude to the heroes who are serving and have served on Veterans Day. (CBS4)

Adoption Special in Honor of Veterans- Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Humane Society of Broward County has many amazing pets waiting to be adopted. In honor of Veteran's Day pets one year of age and older will be half price for any adopter Monday, November 7 - Sunday November 13th. That's a $75 savings on dog adoption fees and $20 savings for cats! You don't have to be a member of the military to take advantage of this adoption special.

American Red Cross Veterans Mural-Why: To utilize the extremely high visibility of the Headquarter front facade to increase education and accessibility as to the services the Red Cross provides for Veterans. To Thank Veterans and their families while highlighting the long standing psymbionic relationship between our American Veterans and the American Red Cross. To Thank Veterans and their families while highlighting the long standing psymbionic relationship between our American Veterans and the American Red Cross.

Bonnet House Veteran's Day Discount- Bonnet House Museum & Gardens is giving Veterans the gift of art and culture free of charge this Veteran's Day, Friday, November 11 from 11am to 3pm. Veterans get in free with one full-paid self-guided tour admission of $25 and have the opportunity to step back in time and experience life as it was in the 30s and 40s. They will tour the historic house museum filled with a delightful collection of art and personal treasures from the Bartlett family as well as explore the nature trails filled with native plants, trees, and an occasional monkey.

City of Plantation, Florida Veterans Day- The City of Plantation invites you to join elected officials and local dignitaries as we honor our Veterans.

City of Pembroke Pines annual Veterans Day Ceremony - Please join The City of Pembroke Pines for the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Pembroke Pines Memorial Park, located at 601 City Center Way in Pembroke Pines on Friday, November 11, 2022 at noon. The event is free, and everyone is cordially invited to attend.

Coral Springs Veterans Day Ceremony - South Florida Tribune - Coral Springs, FL - A Veterans Day Ceremony will be hosted by the City of Coral Springs, in partnership with the Veterans Coalition of Coral Springs, on Friday, November 11 at 10:45 a.m. at Veterans Park (8601 Royal Palm Blvd) to honor our community's military veterans.

Miami Seaquarium – Free admissions for Veterans and active military - MIAMI - November 10, 2022 - In recognition of their service to our country and community, "Salute to Heroes Weekend" offers all active and retired military personnel free admission to Miami Seaquarium, beginning November 11th through November 13th, 2022. A valid military I.D. is required and must be presented at the ticket counter. All accompanying family members - up to six guests - will receive 50 percent off admission.

Miller's Ale House - Veterans Day Special (millersalehouse.com) - On Veteran's Day, Miller's Ale House will be offering military members and veterans 50% off their entrée of choice with proof of service on Friday, November 11

NSU Holds Special Veterans Day Event with Forman Field Dedication – Newsroom (nova.edu)- Nova Southeastern University and the Office of Military Affairs are planning a special Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, November 11, 2022, on the courtyard fronting the William and Norma Horvitz Administration Building on NSU's Fort Lauderdale/Davie campus.

Palm Beach County Veteran Day services- Assists and counsels former and current members of the Armed Forces who reside in Palm Beach County. Services include assistance in preparing and filing claims for benefits for which they are entitled under federal, state, and local laws. Dependents and survivors of present or former members of the Armed Forces may be eligible for the services of this program.

P.U.P.I.L | People Uplifting People In Life-This will be a celebration you don't want to miss and it's all for Charity so your tickets will actually be a donation to our cause Heroes' Hangout providing resources to our Veterans. GRANT LOVE, Founder of HEROS HANGOUT (a not-for-profit organization) that serves veterans, announced today, I'm happy to partner with the Pompano Beach Salvation Army and support the relief effort for Hurricane Ian. On November 11, 2022, Heros Hangout will host the benefit concert at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. We invite the public to come to make donations or donate goods to the SALVATION ARMY and celebrate in concert our veterans on Veterans Day. The concert will be headlined by Superstar Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, along with Stevie Wonder saxophonist Ryan Kilgore, and Miami's hottest vocal group Careless Vibes, along with other entertainment. Mr. Love also stated working with Mr. Robert Beasley of the Salvation Army we want to invite the families that were displaced due to Hurricane Ian to the Pompano Beach area to the concert to give them a little relief from the stress of losing everything through entertainment. The representatives of the Salvation Army will be set up at the Pompano Amphitheater on November 11 to receive donations from the public and attendees at the concert. I invite all of South Florida to come and donate to this most noteworthy cause.

YMCA of South Florida's Veterans Day Breakfast - YMCA of South Florida and the City of Weston with local veterans Will host the YMCA's annual Veterans Day breakfast with community leaders to honor local veterans, featuring a presentation by former U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Commander, Harvard University grad, and six-time Paralympic Medalist Dan Cnossen.

Wanted: Volunteers for Veterans Day Packing Event at FFTP - COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (Nov. 10, 2022) - Food For The Poor is honoring veterans and packing hygiene kits for families and veterans in need during its first-ever Honoring Our Veterans Community Day Event on Friday, Nov. 11. The day will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a special program recognizing members of local Veterans organizations as well as FFTP team members who have served. Army Col. J. Frank Melgarejo Jr., Chief of the Theater Civil Affairs Planning Team South at United States Southern Command, a longtime FFTP partner, will be the keynote speaker

Veterans-Day-2022.pdf (miamibeachfl.gov) - Miami Beach, FL - Join the City of Miami Beach for the 14th annual Veterans Day parade and celebration presented by T-Mobile at 11:11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The event features veteran and military groups, marching bands, an F-16 flyover, local businesses and community organizations along iconic Ocean Drive beginning at 5 Street.