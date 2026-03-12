Veteran mechanic working 20+ years in South Florida has tips for drivers looking to save money at the gas pump

Drivers looking to save money at the pump should take note of a veteran mechanic's advice on simple changes they can make to their vehicles and habits.

Reggie Mignon, owner of Hollywood Collision Center for nearly 20 years, shared several tips, including when to fill up, car maintenance, and managing cargo.

Mignon suggests avoiding mid-day fueling, especially in the South Florida heat, and instead recommends getting fuel before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

"The heat expands the gas within the tank," he said. "So when you go to the gas station, and you think you're getting $20 worth of gas, you're actually getting $15."

Keeping up with maintenance is also key to fuel efficiency. "Go ahead and do a tune-up," Mignon said. "Replace your spark plug. Make sure you replace the coil (because) all that affects how the car drives on the gas."

He also advises drivers to limit the amount of cargo they store. "Many people carry a lot of stuff in their trunk," Mignon said, noting that the weight makes it harder for the vehicle to push, thus burning more gas.

Mignon warned against excessive idling, often done with remote starters to cool a car, stating that by the time a driver gets into the vehicle, so much gas has already been wasted.

Regarding the auto on-off button features in some vehicles, Mignon believes they save very little gas—a sentiment shared by Miami driver Marya Colon. "When you stop waiting for the green light, the car is on, but (the feature helps not burn) the gas," Colon said. "I don't believe that."

Despite varying beliefs on some features, Mignon insists on one simple addition. "You want to save on gas, I say get some tinted windows," he said.