South Florida gas prices increasing rapidly as Middle East military strikes intensify: "It's a big hit"

Drivers in South Florida are going through sticker shock after AAA says that the average price for a gallon of gas increased sharply since the U.S. and Israel launched military strikes on Iran more than a week ago.

According to AAA, Florida's new average for a gallon of gas rose $0.56 in the last week, making the new average about $3.45 a gallon.

That's about right in line with how gas prices in the Miami area rose.

Mandfred Gonzalez heads to the same South Miami convenience store and gas station once a week. He said he uses his truck every day to get to his construction site, but he's had to pay much more for every fill up.

"It's a big hit," he said. "We didn't expect that. It was like 3-something last week, and out of the sun it's $0.40 in two or three days. It's crazy. What can we do? Nothing."

AAA says the sharp rise in prices is because U.S. crude oil prices rose nearly $20, reaching abour $110 per barrel in overnight trading – the first time it's been over $100 a barrel since 2022.

Analysts predict that if oil prices stay at this level, AAA says Florida's average price could approach $4 a gallon again.

"I'm not going to park the car and say, 'Well, gas prices are too high so I'm not going to go to work,'" Gonzalez said. "I still have to get gas."

Danielle Amaya said she's seen prices rise every time she's come to the same gas station.

"It was $2.89 and the next day it's $3.49, which was a couple of days ago," she said. "And this morning when I needed to get gas, I realized it's now even higher. It's $3.59," Amaya said.

Fuel markets are reacting to developments around the Strait of Hormuz, which normally handles about 20% of the world's oil shipments.

Suppliers are not sending transports through there due to safety concerns.

Charles Benitez said $30 used to be enough to up an empty, 12-gallon gas tank.

Not anymore.

Now it's enough for about 8 gallons.

"It's already expensive to live down here," he said. "Another added, extra cost, is just, it makes it harder for us Miamians."

AAA said that this week's price increases are driven by rising crude and gasoline costs, not a lack of fuel.

Drivers say they're going to shop around for cheaper gas prices

Amaya said she is going to shop around.

"What I did right now is I only filled it up $10, and I'm gonna try to find something cheaper in one of the areas on my way to work," Amaya said.

AAA says to get the most out of your gas, you can avoid hard stopping and starting. You should also tack your errands and keep your tire pressure at the proper levels.

AAA and GasBuddy have sites where you can shop around for gas in your area.

AAA's site can be found here.

GasBuddy's site can be found here.