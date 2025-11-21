1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in Vero Beach eviction shooting, Indian River County sheriff confirms

A longtime Indian River County deputy was shot and killed Friday morning during an eviction at a gated community in Vero Beach, marking just the second line-of-duty death in the sheriff's office in 100 years, authorities said.

Deputy Terri Mashkow, 47, a 25-year veteran of the agency, was fatally wounded when gunfire erupted during what Sheriff Eric Flowers described as a routine call for service.

Two other deputies were also shot and remain hospitalized.

The shooting took place at a gated community in the 1100 block of Governors Way in Vero Beach, an area roughly 140 miles north of Miami.

Sheriff Flowers said the deputies were carrying out an eviction requested by the suspect's family members when the violence broke out.

"This is not someone that was on our radar — this was our standard call for service, the eviction, the regular duties that our officers do day in and day out," Flowers said Friday during a press conference.

The suspect, identified as Michael Halberstam, described as being in his late 30s, was shot by deputies, underwent surgery and is currently in critical condition, the sheriff said. Halberstam has a prior criminal record in Virginia, and officials said there had been at least one previous call for service at the residence.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said he learned of the deputy-involved shooting just as he was beginning a news conference Friday morning.

"We are praying for the brave officers who put their lives on the line to protect Florida and our families," Uthmeier wrote on X.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also confirmed that three deputies had been shot.