Venezuelans in South Florida rush to extend driver's licenses after TPS ruling

Venezuelans with TPS can apply for or renew driver's licenses

Venezuelans with TPS can apply for or renew driver's licenses

Venezuelans with TPS can apply for or renew driver's licenses

Thousands of Venezuelans in South Florida with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) are rushing to extend their driver's licenses after a federal court ruling temporarily blocked efforts to end their protections.

The decision, issued last week by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in California, overturned the Trump administration's attempt to cancel TPS for nearly one million Venezuelans and Haitians living in the United States.

While the ruling provides relief, many TPS holders are hurrying to update their licenses, even if only for 60 days.

Long lines at Miami-Dade office

Crowds formed at the Miami-Dade Tax Collector's office on West Flagler Street and 77th Avenue as applicants sought temporary extensions.

Maximiliano Hernandez, who filed for TPS in 2021, said he received a document allowing him to drive for two months.

"They gave me this document," Hernandez said. "They say that I can drive for just 60 days."

Dariel Fernandez, spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Tax Collector, said some applicants are not receiving immediate extensions on official licenses because the state is reviewing cases to prevent potential fraud.

"Sometimes it's not because they bring false documents, but because Tallahassee wants to dig deeper into specific cases," Fernandez said.

Licenses essential for daily life

For many TPS holders, a driver's license is vital for work and everyday activities.

"It's extremely important for me to have a driver's license because that's how I make a living," said Marisela Parilli.

Luis Silva, who has a U.S.-born son, described the ruling as bittersweet.

"What I feel is temporary happiness… we have to see what the future holds for us."

Hernandez added that even a temporary document offers peace of mind.

"Anything is worth living in peace, even driving with just a document," he said. When asked about the cost, he noted, "Free. I don't pay anything."

Awaiting final decision

According to the Miami-Dade Tax Collector's office, if TPS for Venezuelans is extended until October 2026 — as requested by the Biden administration — driver's licenses would cost about $55 and be valid for one year.

TPS holders are awaiting the final decision, which is expected later this month.