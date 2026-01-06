Venezuelan artist restores Wynwood mural after it's painted over

A Venezuelan artist is expressing himself through art. Soon after Nicolas Maduro was captured, he grabbed his spray paint and left his mark in Wynwood.

Pedro Martin, better known as Marthi, proudly stands before his most recent work of art in Wynwood. The mural features the famous picture of Nicolas Maduro after he was captured.

"This mural is for all the Venezuelan people," said Pedro "Marthi" Martin.

Freedom he says he lacked

Martin, who was born in Caracas, has been living in Miami for the past four years and is now doing what he loves freely -- something he says would never be possible in his homeland of Venezuela.

He says that right now, he would be in danger for doing so, and that what he misses most about his country is the freedom of expression.

Responding to news through art

After hearing the news of Maduro's capture, Martin expressed himself the best way he knows how: through art. Next to Maduro is Martin's trademark angel painted in the colors of Venezuela, along with the anthem of freedom, "abajo cadenas," which means "down with the chains."

Mural quickly painted over

Hours later, someone painted over the mural. But Martin, who came to this country in search of a better life, repainted the slogan of freedom for all Venezuelans -- including his family, who still live there.

"My mother, my father, my brother live there. I miss him very much," said Martin.

Hope for change and reunion

Through his art, Martin says he is hopeful that change will soon come and he will be reunited with his family. He says he will come back as many times as needed if his mural needs to be fixed.

Inviting community to celebrate

On Saturday, Jan. 10, he invites everyone to Casa la Rubia in Wynwood, where a Venezuelan celebration will be held and he will paint another mural dedicated to Venezuela.