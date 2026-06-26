South Florida volunteers work through night to gather supplies for Venezuela in wake of deadly earthquakes

The response in South Florida was immediate to get much-needed aid to Venezuela after hundreds of people were killed in powerful back-to-back earthquakes on Wednesday with volunteers across the region working through the night to gather supplies and ship them to the devastated South American country.

Volunteers assemble, sort and pack donations bound for Venezuela as relief organizations work to deliver emergency supplies after two major earthquakes hit northern Venezuela, at the Global Empowerment Mission headquarters in Miami, Florida, on June 25, 2026. CHANDAN KHANNA /AFP via Getty Images

Supplies for victims of the earthquakes in Venezuela are being accepted at several locations, as well as much-needed monetary donation.

At Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) in Doral, volunteers have been working non-stop to get supplies to those who need it most, with some of that aid already arriving in Venezuela as of Friday morning.

Volunteers collect donations from local residents, bound for Venezuela as relief organizations work to deliver emergency supplies after two major earthquakes hit northern Venezuela, at the Global Empowerment Mission headquarters in Miami, Florida, on June 25, 2026. CHANDAN KHANNA /AFP via Getty Images

GEM's warehouse is filled with non-perishable food and other supplies, like hygiene products and medical necessities.

And those volunteers have been busy boxing them up and shipping them off for delivers to Venezuela.

Volunteers assemble, sort and pack donations bound for Venezuela as relief organizations work to deliver emergency supplies after two major earthquakes hit northern Venezuela, at the Global Empowerment Mission headquarters in Miami, Florida, on June 25, 2026. CHANDAN KHANNA /AFP via Getty Images

At a news conference on Friday morning, Maimi-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue stand ready to assist in Venezuela if they are needed, and stressed that anyone with means to donate supplies or money is encouraged to do so.

"We're receiving donations here of non-perishables and we also need financial donations because it costs money to ship thee items. Also, the stores in Venezuela are still with supplies, so it's most efficient to be able to purchase there."