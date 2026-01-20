3 fired from popular South Beach nightclub after venue plays antisemitic song

The fallout continues at a popular South Beach nightclub after a group of influencers appeared to celebrate Adolf Hitler over the weekend when an antisemitic song that's been banned in several countries was played.

Vendôme nightclub located on Washington Avenue has been receiving fierce backlash after the incident occurred on Saturday night.

A video circulating online, which CBS News Miami chose not to air, showed people partying as a song containing the repeated lyric "Heil Hitler" played inside the venue.

The track, which was recorded by Kanye West, has been banned in Germany and removed or restricted by major U.S. platforms because of tis extremist and antisemitic messaging.

Vendôme fires 3 employees

Miami Beach and Miami-Dade leaders were quick to demand accountability after the incident went viral, and Vendôme announced it took action as a result.

"Vendôme has completed its internal review of the unfortunate circumstances and events that occurred in our premises and has taken decisive action," the nightclub said in a statement posted to Instagram. "This isolated incident involved three people which have been terminated from their employment and are no longer affiliated with Vendôme."

The statement went on to say that Vendôme has a zero tolerance policy towards antisemitism or other forms of discrimination.

"We have also permanently banned the individuals involved in this incident from the Vendôme premises," the statement continued. "They are no longer welcome at our establishment under any circumstances."