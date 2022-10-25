Fiery crash on I-95 at Atlantic Avenue leaves 3 critically hurt

DELRAY BEACH: -- Four people were hurt, three of them critically, when a tranker truck and several other vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials from several jurisdictions, including the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol and the Boca Raton Fire Department, responded to the crash.

Three people were critically injured in an I-95 crash this afternoon and a fourth was transported with unknown injuries. Drivers should avoid the highway in Delray Beach. DBFR, ⁦PBCFR,⁩ Boca Raton Fire, FHP and PBSO have responded to the crash. pic.twitter.com/a3PUncjuYk — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) October 25, 2022

The multi-vehicle wreck occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Avenue exit, and plumes of black smoke were seen billowing into the air.

It was not immediately clear how the wreck occurred or if charges might be filed in the case.

A fourth person was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but information about their condition was pending.