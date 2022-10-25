Fiery crash on I-95 at Atlantic Avenue leaves 3 critically hurt
DELRAY BEACH: -- Four people were hurt, three of them critically, when a tranker truck and several other vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95, authorities said.
Law enforcement officials from several jurisdictions, including the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol and the Boca Raton Fire Department, responded to the crash.
The multi-vehicle wreck occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Avenue exit, and plumes of black smoke were seen billowing into the air.
It was not immediately clear how the wreck occurred or if charges might be filed in the case.
A fourth person was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but information about their condition was pending.
