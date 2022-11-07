Demings, Rubio make final pitches before election day

MIAMI - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger Val Demings are making their final push before election day.

During a campaign stop at Henry's Cleaners in Cutler Bay Monday morning, Demings told the assemblage of small business owners about her life and her journey on the campaign trail.

"People regardless of who they are, how much money they have, the color of their skin, their zip code, should have the opportunity to succeed. They should have the opportunity to make it in a place that we say is the greatest nation in the world," she said.

Demings will attend a canvas launch in Hollywood in the afternoon and in the evening will take part in a 'get out and vote' event with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charle Crist in Wilton Manors.

Rubio will take part in a "Getting Things Done" rally in Jacksonville before heading to Orlando to attend a campaign rally with Gov. Ron DeSantis.