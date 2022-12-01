Rita the bald eagle recovering at Zoo Miami after undergoing surgery

MIAMI – Miami's famed eagle Rita, who went missing for a couple days before turning up injured, underwent surgery Wednesday.

The surgery was to place a pin in the fractured right wing bone to stabilize it and let it heal.

The surgery was successful in inserting the pin to align and support the severely fractured bones.

She had been brought to Zoo Miami on Monday by staff at Wildlife Rescue of Dade County after being brought to that facility by Florida Wildlife Commission officers.

After receiving the immediate critical care necessary to treat her injuries and being stabilized, she was prepared for surgery Wednesday afternoon.

The surgery was performed by Avian veterinary specialist, Dr. Don Harris, from VCA South Dade Animal Hospital, assisted by Zoo Miami Associate Veterinarian, Dr. Marisa Bezjian and the rest of the Zoo Miami Animal Health Team, Zoo officials said.

The prognosis for actual healing to take place is not well due to the lack of circulation detected from the aftermath of the injury.

Rita is receiving extensive post-operative care such as, drug therapy, laser treatments and acupuncture, in hopes activating the healing process.

According to a release sent by Zoo Miami, "the odds are presently overwhelmingly against being able to salvage the wing. The next several days will be critical in determining her fate."

"Rita has beaten the odds by surviving this devastating trauma that would have surely claimed her life with the help and extensive care administered by all the parties involved." Zoo officials say.

Everyone who has invested so much in this majestic animal is praying that she can continue on that positive path.