Nearly 30 years after 1997 Miramar murders, family pushes for answers and justice

Nearly three decades after four family members were brutally murdered in Miramar, relatives are still searching for justice.

On Tuesday night, family members gathered outside Miramar City Hall, hoping to speak directly to city leaders during a commission meeting. The family was not allowed to address officials publicly, but their message was clear: They want renewed attention and resources dedicated to solving the case.

"We are united, we are supported by each other," said Alberte Mardi, a relative of the victims.

1997 killings left family shattered

In 1997, Theresa Laverne, Marie Altidor, and Altidor's two infant daughters, just 2 years and 6 weeks old, were shot and beaten to death. No one has ever been charged in connection with the killings.

"Our heart is bleeding every day," said Carline Leverne. "We hope that sooner or later, justice can be served."

Pain remains fresh decades later

The pain remains fresh for the family, many of whom traveled from across the country to attend the gathering. Some wore shirts printed decades ago with the names and faces of their lost loved ones.

"I'm hoping the city of Miramar, the public, the higher-ups, whoever knows something about this case, please come forward," said family members Alain Leverne and Alberte Mardi.

Attorney urges city to act

Their attorney, Kertch Conze, said the city has limited resources but urged officials to take action.

"Something's got to be done. Such a crime happened in our city, and for 28 years to go by and we're still investigating, something has to be done at some point," said Conze.

Police assign new detective

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said the department has assigned a new detective to the case and has shared findings with the State Attorney's Office multiple times.

"What is really critical is that someone out there knows something," said Moss. "If they have information and they bring it forward, that will be more helpful than anything we have already."

Family vows to keep fighting

Despite the years that have gone by, the family remains committed to seeking justice.

"We will fight for justice until we find an answer. Until we find closure," said Alain Leverne.