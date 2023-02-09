Unlicensed teen driver, his dad charged in 2022 crash that killed ICU nurse, critically injured her son

Watch CBS News
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced new details about a crash last year in which an unlicensed teen driver struck a car while allegedly speeding, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.

Cristina Hernandez, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police. 

Cristina Hernandez and her son
Cristina Hernandez was killed and her son were involved in a wreck in December 2022 after being struck by a driver police said was unlicensed, speeding and driving under the influence. Courtesy Miramar Police Department

He remains hospitalized for treatment of injuries he suffered during the wreck, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old unlicensed driver was under the influence of marijuana and traveling 113 miles per hour in a 45 MPH speed zone when he struck the woman's vehicle, said traffic investigator David Robinson.

The teen driver now faces 10 charges, including vehicular homicide, police said.

Police said the father of the teen has also been arrested in connection with the crash for allegedly providing his son with the vehicle.

The father was not immediately identified.

